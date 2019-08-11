District Four Principals And Assistant Principals Undergo Training In Preparation For New School Year

By Betsy Finklea

Principals, assistant principals, and some district staff underwent training last Tuesday in preparation for the new school year.

Among those being trained were East Elementary Principal Shannon Berry, South Elementary Principal Jan Powers-Penuel, Stewart Heights Elementary Principal Dr. Wendy Pace, Gordon Elementary Principal Famon Whitfield III and Assistant Principal Erin Burt, Dillon Middle School Principal Rodney Cook and Assistant Principals Dr. Walter Jackson and Dr. Mike McRae, Dillon High School Principal Timothy Gibbs and Assistant Principals Sandy Cook and Wendy McDaniel, Lake View Elementary School Principal Kim Walsh, and Lake View High School Principal Edison Arnette and Assistant Principal Tamara Nance-Bethea.