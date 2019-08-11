Latta 12U Ponytails Are Back-To-Back World Series Champs

The Latta 12U Ponytails are back-to-back World Series champions.

The team arrived in Alexandria, Louisiana on Friday, July 26th for opening ceremony and concluded with the championship game on Thursday, August 1st. They beat North Carolina 12-2 in 4 innings on Saturday, Georgia 6-5 on Sunday; Florida 16-0 in 4 innings Monday morning, and Mississippi 10-1 Monday night. The championship game was delayed for two days due to weather.

They beat Georgia 2-0 in the championship game at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1st, to bring home the title.