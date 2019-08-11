Homecoming Event For Descendants Of Barney Campbell Planned

Submitted by Ludrean Campbell-Newman, great- great-granddaughter of Barney Campbell

The 40th Homecoming Event for the descendants of Barney Campbell will be held at St. Paul AME Church, Floyd Dale on August 31, 2019 – September 01, 2019.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday – Meet and Greet “fish fry dinner”

Saturday– Tour of the Old Page Cemetery and Campbell’s Bridge. (The Old Page cemetery is 5 minutes away and Campbell Bridge is less than 1/3 mile away from the cemetery) * The cemetery also the site of the Reaves Plantation where our ancestors Barney and Cloa & Martha Page Campbell lived with their children.

Sunday – Church service St. Paul AME Church, 1720 Bonsal, Floyd Dale, SC. 11:00 a.m.

Sunday Afternoon – Dinner is served along with family fellowship.

Sunday Afternoon – St. Paul AME Church – Gospel Show and Celebration. – be ready for some good singing and pure talen.

Bring your children and have them see and learn our rich heritage. So our ancestors will never be forgotten.

This event was created 39 years ago because families wanted to meet and gather under more joyful then sorrow times.

The Homecoming Event is an annual celebration of fellowship and pays homage to each other with love and faith with the descendants of the forefathers of “The St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church.:

The descendants of Barney Campbell (1813-1917) began the tremendous task of creating a strong foundation of faith and family for future generations.

The community of Floyd Dale, SC was built with St. Paul AME Church being the beacon of spiritual fulfillment for their families.