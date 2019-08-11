DCS Warriors Prepare For Battle In New Football Season

The Dillon Christian School Warriors’ varsity head football coach, Christian Wolfe, embarks on his 18th year of coaching, he finds himself facing a huge task. That is, he must find a quarterback to anchor his offense.

After serving as a junior varsity coach for 8.5 years, Wolfe took the helm and has coached the varsity for 8.5 years. During this time, the team has enjoyed huge success having won several state championships.

Since the Warriors came into existence, the Warriors have won state titles in 2008, 2009, 2016, and 2017.

This winning tradition has given the Warriors recognition throughout the state.

Now, after wining only 4 games last year and losing 5 games, the Warriors are looking to rebound this year in a big way. Also, last year 2 games were not played due to the storm.

Wolfe must replace 10 players from last year’s squad. He already has 4 to fill that void. One is Adam Norman, a junior and the other two are seniors, Phillip Campbell and Josh Duran. Norman will serve as a quarterback, wide receiver, and a defensive back while Phillip Campbell will fill in as a running back, a wide receiver, and defensive back. Logan Jones will be a wide receiver and a defensive back.

Wolfe has added 3 new coaches to assist this year. They are Andrew Campbell, Nute Jackson, and Mat Patterson.

As the Warriors prepare to do battle this year, they find themselves weak in running backs and offensive and defensive backs. The coaching staff has their work cut out for them as they will concentrate on these key roles plus a quarterback. The Warriors seem to have the most experience at wide receivers and defensive backs.

Wolfe remarked “We are always looking for new ways to make our team better. Our base offense and defense will be mostly the same. However, we will do a few things differently.”

The Warriors’ expectation for this year is the same as always. That is, to challenge for their region and play the best football during the season that will carry them into the end of the year into the playoffs.

The Warriors will take one game one week at a time. However, their toughest opponent this year should be Trininty-Byrnes Collegiate.

Each year the coaching staff looks forward to the season starting and watching the players get better as the season progresses.

We encourage everyone to attend the games and support your team.