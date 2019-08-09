Jon-Mitchell Carter To Play For FMU

Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of outfielder Jon-Mitchell Carter of Hamer, S.C., to the FMU program. Carter comes to the Patriots after spending a red-shirt freshman season at Coastal Carolina University and will have four years of eligibility at Francis Marion.

Carter, 6-2 and 180 pounds, hits from the left side and throws right-handed. He is currently playing with the Florence RedWolves in the Coastal Plain League.

He is a graduate of Dillon High School, where he played for coaches Gregg Dozier and Philip Herring. As a member of the Wildcat program, he earned All-State honors four times. He was ranked as high as the No.3 center fielder and the No.18 overall prospect in the class of 2018 in the state of South Carolina by Perfect Game, and was rated as the No.5 college prospect by Prospect Select Baseball. He garnered 2018 Rawlings/Perfect Game honorable mention All-American accolades and was a PG Atlantic Region honorable mention pick.

Carter was a 2017 PG underclass high honorable mention selection after hitting over .400 with 14 stolen bases. He helped his team win the Lower State championship his freshman season, and was a four-year academic honor roll member. He also played for the Florence Post 1 American Legion squad and the Next Level A’s club teams.

“Jon-Mitchell is a local product and a really good college player,” Inabinet said. “He is a good defender and possesses speed. He bats from the left side, is a contact hitter with some pop in his bat, and is currently batting .318 with four extra-base hits for the RedWolves. He will have the opportunity to play center field for us next spring.”

Inabinet previously announced the signing of five high school seniors and nine junior college transfers for the 2019-20 school year.

This past season’s Patriot squad posted a 10-win improvement over the previous season with a 28-21 mark, and FMU placed sixth during the 2019 Peach Belt Conference regular season.



