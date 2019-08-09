2019-CP-17-00095 WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND VS KADADA T. ERVIN, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO.: 2019-CP-17-00095

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A

Plaintiff,

v.

KADADA T. ERVIN N/K/A KADADA ERVIN SPENCER; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE

Deficiency Judgment Waived

BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A against Kadada T. Ervin n/k/a Kadada Ervin Spencer and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on September 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Dillon County Courthouse, located at 301 W. Main Street, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY, COUNTY AND STATE AFORESAID, AND BEING DESIGNATED AS LOT 6, BLOCK 41, ON A PLAT OF CHARLIE SALEEBY PROPERTY AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 109, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY, AND HAVING SUCH DIMENSIONS AND BOUNDARIES AS FOLLOWS, TO- WIT: NORTH BY WASHINGTON STREET AND MEASURING THEREON TWENTY-ONE AND EIGHTH- TENTHS (21.8) FEET AND RUNNING THEREFROM IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION FOR A DISTANCE OF THIRTY-EIGHT (38) FEET TO ELEVENTH AVENUE; EAST BY ELEVENTH AVENUE ON WHICH IT FRONTS FOR A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-THREE AND TWO/TENTHS (123.2) FEET; SOUTH BY LOT 12, BLOCK 41, AND MEASURING THEREON FIFTY (50) FEET; AND WEST BY LOT 5, BLOCK 41, AND MEASURING THEREON FOR A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-FEET (150) FEET. THIS IS

THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO FREDDIE HARRELL, SR. AND AMANDA S. HARRELL BY DEED OF GLORIA ANN ERVIN AND KADADA ERVIN DATED FEBRUARY 18, 1996, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAGE 345. THEREAFTER, FREDDIE HARRELL, SR. DIED ON OCTOBER 22, 1998 AND HIS ONE-HALF UNDIVIDED INTEREST WAS CONVEYED TO AMANDA HARRELL, A LIFE ESTATE, AND AT HER DEATH, TO GLORIA HARRELL ERVIN, A LIFE ESTATE, AND AT HER DEATH, TO KADADA ERVIN, N/K/A, KADADA ERVIN SPENCER BY DEED OF DISTRIBUTION DATED FEBRUARY 4, 2016 AND RECORDED FEBRUARY 9, 2016 IN BOOK 579 AT PAGE 218 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY. AFTER THE DEATH OF FREDDIE HARRELL, SR., GLORIA HARRELL ERVIN AND KADADA T. ERVIN DEEDED ALL THEIR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED ABOVE TO AMANDA HARRELL BY DEED DATED JULY 26, 1999, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 327 AT PAGE 228. SUBSEQUENTLY, AMANDA HARRELL DIED ON MAY 11, 2005 AND SAID PROPERTY WAS CONVEYED TO KADADA T. ERVIN N/K/A KADADA ERVIN SPENCER BY DEED OF DISTRIBUTION DATED FEBRUARY 5, 2016 AND RECORDED FEBRUARY 9, 2016 IN BOOK 579 AT PAGE 222 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 311 N 11TH AVE, DILLON, SC 29536 TMS: 059-06-02-006

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to the Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 8.50000% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Special Referee’s Order and Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order. This sale is subject to all title matters of record and any interested party should consider performing an independent title examination of the subject property as no warranty is given. Neither the Plaintiff nor its counsel make representations as to the integrity of the title or the fair market value of the property offered for sale. Prior to bidding, you may wish to review the current state law or seek the advice of a licensed South Carolina attorney.

The Honorable Charlie Curry

Special Referee for Dillon County

Priti M. Patel #79835

Stern & Eisenberg Southern, PC

1709 Devonshire Drive

Columbia, SC 29204

Telephone: (803) 462-5006

Facsimile: (803) 929-0830

Attorney for Plaintiff

