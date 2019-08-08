Public Invited To Review Supplemental Textbooks And Instructional Materials

Contributed

The public is invited to review supplemental textbooks and instructional materials for South Carolina High School Credential (SCHSC) courses that have been proposed for use in South Carolina’s public schools. The instructional materials are available virtually from July 12 through August 11, 2019, using the links provided by publishers.

The public comment form and publisher-provided links are posted online at https://bit.ly/2XJ4ge4. The State Board of Education will receive public comments before a final decision is made on adopting the supplemental instructional materials.

The materials for the following SCHSC courses will be recommended to the State Board of Education for supplemental adoption on August 13, 2019.

• Essentials of English I–IV

• Essentials of Math I–IV

• Essentials of Science I–II

• Essentials of Social Studies I–II

• Employability Education I–IV



Please Share





