Career Coach To Visit Latta On August 15th

The Career Coach will be providing workforce services to jobseekers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. August 15 when the Career Coach will be parked at the CareSouth Carolina center at 122 Latimer St. in Latta.

According to postings in the South Carolina Works Online services portal alone, there are 49 open positions within a 10 mile radius of Latta. Dillon County’s June unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, with 12,343 residents employed. S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce data report Dillon County’s May unemployment rate had been 4.6 percent, with 12,443 residents working.

A mobile extension of the SC Works centers, the SC Career Coach duplicates resources found in such statewide locations as the SC Works Center at the Dillon Center at 2204 Highway 301 South but does so in a mobile environment that travels to more rural areas to offer on-site support services.

This state-of-the-art mobile SC Works center has 10 work stations for job-seeking activities, provides WiFi and printer capabilities, has staff available to assist users and is wheelchair accessible. It is an extension of the services provided through the work centers and connection points blanketing the state – an opportunity to bring these services to locations or events where workforce resources are beneficial or needed.

SC Career Coach can travel to a variety of events, including:

• Job fairs, expositions and trade shows.

• Recruitment events and assistance for businesses.

• Hiring event and skills workshops.

• Educational career fairs.

• Job service and seeking opportunities in rural areas.

Employers who wish to reserve the SC Career Coach for future events can visit https://www.scworks.org/career_coach.asp for more information.



