Possibility Of Bringing PDRTA Bus Service To County Discussed

The possibility of bringing the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority (PDRTA) bus system to serve Dillon County was discussed at a meeting held recently at the City of Dillon Wellness Center.

Opening remarks were given by Dillon County Administrator Tony Clyburn, Dillon County Economic Development Director Clay Young, Mamie LeGette of S.C. Works, and Bridgette Coates of S.C. Works.

Don Strickland of PDRTA gave an overview of PDRTA and what they have to offer. He discussed what needed to be done to bring PDRTA to the county.

Mark Sobiski, director of the CareFirst Foundation, discussed how they brought this service to Marlboro County. A brief discussion on where to go from here was held followed by lunch.



