New Child Support System Almost Complete In State

After almost 30 years, South Carolina’s new child support system is up in most counties in the state.

The new system changes the way that people pay and receive child support payments. The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) and Clerks of Court are moving to a new federally mandated child support computer system and State Disbursement Unit (SDU) over a ten-month period. The new system will include child support cases receiving services through the DSS as well as private cases enforced by the Clerks of Court.

In October 2018, the child support cases identified in four pilot counties (Aiken, Fairfield, Sumter, and York) moved to the new system and SDU. On June 3rd, Dillon County moved to the new system along with other counties.

On August 5th, the final nine counties in the state will move to the system.

Once a case moves to the new system, the recipient will receive support payments from the SDU, not the Clerk of Court.

The SDU offers two convenient ways to receive the support payments: direct deposit or a prepaid debit.

The SDU provides the following convenient options for making support payments: Mail – mail check or money order payments to the SDU; Expert Pay – Deduct payments from your bank account automatically; eChildsPay – Make online and IVR debit/credit card payments; MoneyGram – Make payments with cash or a debit card at convenient retail locations near yea or make online and IVR debitcredit card payments.

The new system is expected to make the child support system more efficient.

