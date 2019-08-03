Red Cross Volunteers Respond To Local Fires

American Red Cross volunteers responded to several fires in the county over the past few days.

Here is a recap:

Hamer, S.C., July 24, 2019 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Oscar Drive, was damaged by a fire July 24. The Dillon Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping a family of four by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

*

Dillon, S.C., July 25, 2019 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Garden Court, was damaged by a fire July 24. The Dillon Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

*

Dillon, S.C., July 27, 2019 -American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on East Calhoun Street in Dillon, was damaged by a fire.

The Dillon City Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping one adult and four children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

*

Hamer, S.C., July 28, 2019- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting multiple families whose home, located on Oakland Road, was damaged by a fire yesterday. The Dillon County Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping a total of 12 people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

STAY SAFE

This summer, many people will be enjoying great food, cooked on the backyard grill. The Red Cross wants to be sure everyone stays safe. If you’re firing up the grill, be sure to always keep an eye on it when it’s in use. Never grill indoors and make sure to keep it out in the open, away from the house or anything that could catch fire. Be sure children and pets stay away from the grill, too.

The Red Cross also wants everyone to take caution while outdoors in the summer heat. Be sure to discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. If you do not have access to air conditioning, choose places you go to for relief from the scorching heat. That includes schools, libraries, theaters or malls, for example.

For tips and to create a family emergency plan, download the Red Cross Emergency app at redcross.org/apps.

