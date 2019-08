Special Council Meeting Called

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL ​​

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

CALLED MEETING

AUGUST 2, 2019

10:00 am

______________________________________________________________

1.​ Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3.​ Approval of Agenda

4.​ Public Hearing

A. AN ORDINANCE TO REALIGN A COUNTY ROAD FORMERLY A PART OF FARLEY DRIVE AND KNOWN AS INDUSTRIAL PARK DRIVE, TO ACQUIRE THE NECESSARY RIGHT OF WAY FOR THE REALIGNMENT, TO CONVEY ALL COUNTY INTERESTS IN PORTIONS OF THE OLD RIGHT OF WAY, AND OTHER MATTERS PERTAINING THERETO

5.​ Ordinance Reading

A. THIRD READING – AN ORDINANCE TO REALIGN A COUNTY ROAD FORMERLY A PART OF FARLEY DRIVE AND KNOWN AS INDUSTRIAL PARK DRIVE, TO ACQUIRE THE NECESSARY RIGHT OF WAY FOR THE REALIGNMENT, TO CONVEY ALL COUNTY INTERESTS IN PORTIONS OF THE OLD RIGHT OF WAY, AND OTHER MATTERS PERTAINING THERETO

B. SECOND READING – AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF NOT EXCEEDING $1,000,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, IN ONE OR MORE SERIES, OF DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA; FIXING THE FORM AND DETAILS OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE CHAIRMAN OF COUNTY COUNCIL AND COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO DETERMINE CERTAIN MATTER

6. Executive Session – Economic Development Matter – Project Craft; Project Betty; SC Ports Project

Results of Executive Session

7. Adjournment