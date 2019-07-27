Some Dillon City Streetlights Being Converted To LED

At a recent meeting of the Dillon City Council, City Manager Glen Wagner said that Duke Energy will be converting the streetlights starting at Radford Boulevard on Highway 301 down to the Dillon Church of God to LED lights. It will cost the city $450.00 because Duke charges a $50 conversion fee for any light less than 20 years old. The savings will be about $2,000.00 per year. The LED lights will be brighter and last longer, and there should not be many lights out at the same time. Once this is done, they will look at converting the lights on Radford Boulevard also, which will be even more savings.



Please Share





