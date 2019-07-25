Help For Veterans Health Fair Exhibitors Sought

Our Veterans Need Your Help! Help For Veterans, Inc. is finalizing their Health Fair event for our local Dillon County veterans. Please participate.

Some have already committed to participating in the Health Fair for our local veterans…but we want you to be there for our veterans, too.

Help For Veterans, Inc., is planning a health fair on Thursday, October 17, for veterans in our area at the City of Dillon Wellness Center from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. We are inviting you to partner with us in this meaningful event.

Help For Veterans, Inc., of Dillon, was formed in 2016 to help provide various types of assistance to homeless and low-income veterans. Our mission is to provide assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through involvement with the local community and businesses as well as other government and national organizations. In addition, to help them obtain optimal levels of healthcare, education, and training that will enable the veterans to enter into society at a level the veterans have earned and deserve.

We have been able to help many veterans with food, housing, electricity bills, health fair, and more.

The goal of our health fair is to promote good health and wellness practices among our local veterans and increase awareness of the services that are available to them locally.

There is no charge to participate in this event.

As an exhibitor, we would like for you to provide basic screening services and/or information about good health and wellness practices and the services that you provide. Beverages and light snacks will be available throughout the event, and lunch will be provided plus we will have many door prizes throughout the event similar to last year…hopefully more for this year!

We hope that you will participate in this important event and share your valuable information.

If you plan to participate, please fill out the enclosed form and return it asap as we want to add you to our advertising.

If you have any questions, please contact Johnnie Daniels, Chairman of Help For Veterans, Inc., at 843-230-4653.

Help For Veterans 2019

Health Fair Exhibitor Form

Vendor Name____________________________________________________________________

Vendor Address __________________________________________________________________

Contact Name ___________________________________________________________________

Contact Number _________________________________________________________________

Contact E-mail __________________________________________________________________

Number of Tables Needed _________________________________________________________

Number of Chairs Needed _________________________________________________________

Electricity Needed _______________________________________________________________

Services, materials, samples, and/or screenings you will provide ___________________________

_______________________________________________________________________________

Materials/Samples________________________________________________________________

Exhibitors are responsible for their own release forms, tablecloths, extension cords, signs, etc. Set up begins at 10:00 a.m. Nothing can be nailed, taped, or attached.

Mail forms to: Help For Veterans, P.O. Box 1712, Dillon, S.C. 29536.

