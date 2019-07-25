City Budget Includes Increase In Taxes, Fees

The City of Dillon recently held the final reading of their 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.

The budget year is from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

The General Fund budget is $6,191,417. The Water and Sewer Fund budget is $3,718,501.

The General Fund budget includes a two mill increase. A two mill increase will cost an additional $10.66 a year on a house taxed at $135,000.

There will also be an increase in water and sewer and sanitation rates.

Ordinance #19-04, 2020 Water and Sewer rates has a three percent increase. A resident will pay an additional $1.35 for 5,000 gallons of water and sewer per month.

Ordinance #19-03, 2020 Sanitation Rates has a five percent increase. A resident will pay an additional $1.25 per month. The new rates are effective with the July, 2019 billing.



Please Share





