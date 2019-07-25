American Legion To Hold Annual Member-Family Cookout

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, the Dillon American Legion, Post 0032 will hold its Annual Member and Family Cook-out. It will be held at the Legion Post on Highway 9 East, Dillon, at 12:00 noon. All members of the American Legion and the Auxiliary and their families are invited to attend.

Also, any Veterans who would like to join the American Legion or women who would like to join the Auxiliary are welcome to attend. This would give you an opportunity to find out more about these organizations and the benefits of belonging to the team.

If you have any questions about the cook-out our joining these organizations, please call Lloyd Brown at 843-731-5891.

The American Legion Post is air conditioned, and you will not have to be outside in the heat.



