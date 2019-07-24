Lance Chad Alford, 40, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 of natural causes, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 P.M. Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home with burial in East Marlboro Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 7:00-9:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

Born in Marion County, August 27, 1978, he was the son of Larry Craig Alford and Molly Jane Owens Alford. He worked at Palmetto Off Road of Florence as a detailer, and was a Big Clemson Fan.

Survivors include his parents, Craig & Janie Alford of the home; brother, Roger Glen Gray of Hilton Head, SC; nephew, Brandon Turner of Columbia; and beloved babies, Alivia & Tristan Cook, who brightened up his life everyday; uncles, Jim(Annie) Alford, Gene Ray Alford all of Latta, William (Susan) Alford of Chesterfield, Johnny (Pat) Butler of Latta, Roger Dale (Marie)Caulder of Opekia, Alamamba, Thomas (Frances) Butler of Dillon, Joseph Gray of North Carolina, Tom Russ Gray of McCormick, SC, and Anthony Craig Alford; aunts, Dorothy Abbott of Latta, Stella Wayne Clark of Latta, Carolyn (Alvis) Perrimore of Georgia, Peggy Wolfe of Harleyville, SC, Myrtle Ann Mizell of Florence, Gloria Jean Sawalha of Harleyville, Janice Durant of Latta, Martha (Joseph) Roberts of Latta, Barbara Raye of Oxin Hill, Maryland; and many cousins and friends, who loved him very much. “We all will miss him and loved to the moon and back forever!

He was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Turner.

