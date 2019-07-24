Frances R. Martin, 84, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Pruitt at the Pines.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, April 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Turner and Rachel Ammons Turner. She attended Dillon Church of God.

Survivors include her brother, Lloyd Turner of Dillon; grandchildren, Donnie (Brenda) Martin of Bennettsville, Sindy Martin of Dillon, and Bill Turner of Thomasville, NC; great-grandchildren, Brittany Martin, J (Whitney) Carter, and Cassandra Carter; great nephews, Brad & Austin Turner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Martin; daughter, Sally Turner Martin; brothers and sister, Junior, David, & Earl Turner, Mildred Turner Strickland.



