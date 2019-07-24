Services for Ethel Adams Taylor will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Taylor, 65, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, November 30, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Adams and Ann Agastarola Adams. She was a member of Little Rock Baptist Church, and was retired from McLeod Medical Center, and a longtime board member of Dillon School District 4.

Survivors include her son, Andy Taylor (Melissa) of Auburn, Alabama; daughter, Mandy Cribbs (Bobby Faircloth) of Dillon; grandchildren, Lucas Taylor and Taylor Cribbs (Allen Inabinet); brothers and sisters, Ernie Adams (Mary) of Hamer, Mac Adams (Shirley) of Dillon, Mary Hyatt of Dillon, and Donna Lovette of Lake View; several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Mason Taylor.



