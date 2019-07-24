David Alan Wagner, 58, passed away, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana after a brief illness.

Born December 28, 1960 in Bennettsville, he was a son of Doris Jackson Wagner and the late Lew Edward Wagner, Jr. David was a 1979 graduate of Bennettsville High School and was the Field Staffing Coordinator for IEA. David loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed shopping, cooking, socializing with friends, racing, going to concerts, traveling and meeting new people.

David was preceded in death by his father listed above and his daughter, Candice Cole.

He is survived by his sons, Brannon David Wagner (Lauren) of Garner, NC and Brandon Cole (Angel) of Fort Campbell, KY; his mother listed above, of Bennettsville; brothers, Eddie Wagner (Tammy) of McColl and Glen Wagner (Lisa) of Dillon; grandchildren, Riley Rose Wagner, Sean Wagner, Morgan Cole and Robert Cole.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 181 E. Evans St., Suite 200, Florence, SC 29506, St. Jude, www.stjude.org., Dillon Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1025, Dillon, SC 29536.

On-line condolences may be made at www.bfhbennettsville.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the Wagner Family.



