2018-CP-17-00313 Notice of Sale USA vs. Ricky Thompson

NOTICE OF SALE

AMENDED SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

CASE NO. 2018-CP-17-00313

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agriculture against Ricky Thompson and Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corporation, I, the Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, with improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 0.50 acres as is shown and designated on a Map of property surveyed for Donald M. Sandifer & Brian R. Jordan prepared by W. David Byrd, PLS, on March 23, 2010; said Map is duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 44 at Page 005, and is incorporated into and made a part of this description by reference thereto. Said Lot measures and is bounded as follows, to wit: On the Southeast, measuring 99.86 feet, by Motley Drive (50’ R/W); on the Southwest measuring 220 feet, by Lot No. 25 on said Map; on the Northwest, measuring in the aggregate 99.97 feet, by Land, now or formerly, of NuVenture Investments, LLC; and on the Northeast, measuring 219.92 feet, by Lot No. 27 on said Map. Reference is also made to a Subdivision Survey for Ronald Gardner, Jr., near Riverdale, which is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 36 at Page 172. Subject, however, to existing easements, restrictions or plats of record. This being the same property conveyed to Ricky Thompson by Deed of Donald M. Sandifer and Brian R. Jordan dated May 5, 2010 and recorded May 6, 2010 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 481 at Page 41. Property Address: 1736 Motely Dr, Dillon, SC 29536

TMS# 094-00-00-308

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of the bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. If the Plaintiff’s representative is not in attendance at the scheduled time of the sale, the sale shall be canceled and the property sold on some subsequent sales day after due advertisement. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, the deposit shall be forfeited and the Special Referee for Dillon County may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). As a deficiency judgment is being Waived, the bidding will not remain open thirty days after the date of sale. Purchaser shall pay for preparation of deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and recording of the deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 4.875% per annum. The sale shall be subject to assessments, Dillon County taxes, easements, easements and restrictions of record, and other senior encumbrances. GRIMSLEY LAW FIRM, LLC

1703 Laurel Street, P. O Box 11682 Columbia, SC 29211. (803) 233-1177. By:__________________

Edward L. Grimsley. Charles E. Curry Benjamin E. Grimsley, Special Referee for Dillon County Attorneys for the Plaintiff. Holly A. Clonts, Paralegal.

