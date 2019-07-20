Healthy Soils For Sustainable Cotton Field Day Planned

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 9, 2019 – Cotton producers are invited to participate in a Healthy Soils for Sustainable Cotton Field Day, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., August 22, at the Robeson County Agriculture Center,1027 US-74 ALT, Lumberton, NC 28358. The activity has been organized by the Soil Health Institute to increase soil health on U.S. cotton farms, as well as help farmers prepare for industry’s increased focus on sustainability as identified in “U.S. Cotton Ten Year Sustainability Goals: Pathways to Progress.” There is no charge for participation.

The field day will include demonstrations and discussions of soil health practices for building drought resilience, enhancing nutrient availability, reducing erosion, and other benefits that can be achieved by improving soil health. The goal of the field day is to help producers begin designing a soil health management system to meet consumer demand for sustainable cotton. On-farm discussion will be led by Sonny Price who is successfully employing soil health practices on his farm, along with USDA-NRCS and University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health specialists and the lead trainer of the Soil Health Institute.

All cotton producers are invited to participate. Lunch will be provided.

Farmers are asked to register for the event by calling Mr. Lucas Baxley, Robeson County Soil and Water Conservation District, 910-739-5478 by 4:30 p.m. August 15.

For more information, visit https://soilhealthinstitute.org/soil-health-training/Carolinas-agenda.



