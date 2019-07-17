Ports Authority Handles Record Cargo Volume

CHARLESTON, SC — JULY 9, 2019 — South Carolina Ports Authority handled record cargo volumes at the Port of Charleston in fiscal year 2019.

SCPA handled nearly 2.4 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) from July 2018 through June, an 8.8% increase in annual TEU container volume.

SCPA moved 200,406 TEUs across the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals last month.

As measured by the total number of boxes handled, SCPA moved 112,988 pier containers in June for a total of 1.36 million pier containers annually, up 9.1%.

Inland Port Greer, now in its sixth year of operation, reported its busiest fiscal year yet with 143,204 rail moves in fiscal 2019, up nearly 22% from the prior year. Inland Port Greer reported 14,689 rail moves last month.

In its first full year of business, Inland Port Dillon handled 29,580 rail moves in fiscal 2019.

“SCPA’s container business had a record-setting fiscal year and our inland ports in Greer and Dillon continue to see record growth year-over-year,” SCPA president and CEO Jim Newsome said. “This accomplishment is the result of the entire South Carolina maritime community’s dedication to providing a great product to our customers.”

SCPA handled a total of 213,081 cruise passengers in fiscal 2019.

SCPA reported more than 330,000 rail moves in fiscal 2019 through its RapidRail program, which provides a seamless connection between rail yards and marine terminals. The port now handles 24% of containerized volumes by intermodal container rail — the highest annual percentage in Port history.

The Port handled 18,307 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal in June for a total of 194,771 vehicles in fiscal 2019.

“The Southeast remains the best place to be in the port business with a growing population to support imports and a strong manufacturing and automotive presence to boost exports,” Newsome said. “While we expect more modest growth in fiscal 2020, we are optimistic about the future and continue to invest in our infrastructure.”

About South Carolina

Ports Authority

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer. As an economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annual economic activity. SCPA is soon to be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet, and the Port is an industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. For more information on SCPA, please visit www.scspa.com.