2019-CP-17-00229 Summons and Notices Michael Wenrich vs. Shanda L. Gardner

SUMMONS AND NOTICES, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS CASE NO: 2019-CP-17-00229 MICHAEL WENRICH V. SHANDA L. GARDNER, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE ESTATE OF RONALD TAYLOR GARDNER, SR., DEFENDANT, YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the subscribed, Shine Law Offices, 211 W. Hampton Street, Dillon, South Carolina 29536, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the date of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN this action was filed in the Office of Common Pleas Clerk of Court for Dillon County on May 9, 2019.



Please Share





