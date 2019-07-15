Annual Sales Tax Holiday Set For August 2-4



Clothes, computers, and school supplies are among dozens of items that can be purchased free of Sales Tax during South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday from Friday, August 2, through Sunday, August 4, 2019.

During the Tax Free Weekend, shoppers can purchase a variety of back-to-school essentials without paying the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from school supplies, computers, and printers to clothing, accessories, and shoes.

Tax-exempt items include school supplies used for school assignments, clothing and clothing accessories, footwear, computers and computer software, printers and printer supplies, certain bed and bath items.

Items not exempt include jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, items for use in a trade or business.

In past years, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend.



Please Share





