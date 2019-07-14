County Rec Hosting Free Football Camp

Dillon County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a free football camp for ages 5-12. The dates will be July 15-18 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Please make sure your child brings a drink or money for the concession stand. You can also sign your child up for recreation football at this time. Please contact Vernon Grimsley at 843-845-1376 or Larry German at 843-472-1471 if you have any questions. Registration is not required for camp; just show up.



