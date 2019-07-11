The price of full-pay student lunch is going up slightly next year at the Latta Schools.
The 2019-2020 school year student full pay lunch price will increase from $2.60 to $2.70.
The decision was made at the May 14th school board meeting. Board member Ray George made the motion seconded by Board member Jo Ann Williamson. The vote was unanimous
Price Of Full-Pay Student Lunch Rising Slightly At Latta Schools
by•
The price of full-pay student lunch is going up slightly next year at the Latta Schools.