NOTICE OF SALE Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Terry Lee Mishue

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company vs. Terry Lee Mishue, Dwayne Eric Rich, Angela Lee Arnette, Any Heirs-At-Law or Devisees of Alice Marilyn W. Mishue, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe, The United States of America, acting by and through its agency, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, C/A No. 2018-CP-17-00224. The following property will be sold on August 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Dillon County Courthouse to the highest bidder.

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL, LOT OR TRACT OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF DILLON, COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, BEING MORE FULLY SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 3, BLOCK A, CONTAINING 0.35 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AS SHOWN ON A PLAT PREPARED FOR CLIFTON MISHUE AND ALICE MARILYN MISHUE BY PHILLIP B. CULBRETH, RLS, DATED MAY 27, 1992, RECORDED JANUARY 21, 1993, IN THE OFFICE OF THE ROD FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 24 AT PAGE 379. REFERENCE IS HEREBY CRAVED TO SAID PLAT FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION. BE ALL MEASUREMENTS A LITTLE MORE OR LESS.

Derivation: Book 250 at Page 7 TMS No. 049-16-04-003

Property Address: 204 E Reaves Avenue Dillon SC 29536

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, AD VALOREM TAXES, EASEMENTS AND/OR, RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: A 5% deposit in certified funds is required. The deposit will be applied towards the purchase price unless the bidder defaults, in which case the deposit will be forfeited. If the successful bidder fails, or refuses, to make the required deposit, or comply with his bid within 30 days, then the property will be resold at his risk. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.060% per annum. For complete terms of sale, see Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed with the Dillon County Clerk of Court at C/A #2018-CP-17-00224. NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date. William S. Koehler Attorney for Plaintiff 1201 Main Street, Suite 1450 Columbia, SC 29201 Phone: (803) 828-0880 Fax: (803) 828-0881 [email protected] Charles E. Curry Special Referee for Dillon County A-4698877.



