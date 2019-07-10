U.S. Senator Tim Scott Accepting Military Academy Nomination Applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. – U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s (R-SC) 2019 Military Academy Nomination Application is now open. The Office of Sen. Scott will be accepting applications through Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Candidates interested in attending one of the four service academies – U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – may submit applications and other necessary documents.

“I am thankful for those that desire to serve our country,” said Sen. Scott. “I am especially humbled by our high school students who make the decision to pursue a military career at such a young age. For those that decide they want to apply to one of our service academies, you are choosing to take on one of the most challenging and rigorous collegiate curriculum our country has to offer. I commend your decision and please know that my staff and I look forward to assisting you in any way we can.”

Students interested in being considered for a nomination by Senator Scott must submit an application (includes 2 essays), resume, official SAT/ACT scores, official high school transcripts, and three letters of recommendation.

For more information about the Service Academy nomination process, visit the Senator’s FAQ page or call the Service Academy Coordinator at (803) 771-6112. During the last academic year, Senator Scott nominated 37 students from across South Carolina to be considered for an appointment to one of the four service academies for the class of 2023.