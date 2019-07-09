Applications Open For SC Ports Community Giving Program

The application process is now open for South Carolina Ports Authority’s Community Giving Program, which dedicates a portion of Port revenues to partnership projects that support local communities. Awards are available in three levels: $5,000, 2,500 and $1,000.

Applications must demonstrate a clear fit within one of the following focus areas: maritime commerce, economic development, environmental awareness and community outreach. The application process is open through 5 p.m. July 31.

About South Carolina Ports Authority

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer. As an economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annual economic activity. SCPA is soon to be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet, and the Port is an industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. For more information on SCPA, please visit www.scspa.com.

