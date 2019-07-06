Ruth Hodges Proctor, 92, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her daughter’s residence.

Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with burial in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake View directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 3:00-4:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church.

Born in Marion County, SC, October 28, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Morris Hodges and Maola Smith Hodges. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and was the retired owner and operator of a daycare for 27 years.

Survivors include her children, Jennie Lee Proctor (Jerry Haselden) of Florence, Nancy Carol Proctor (Danny Arnette) of Lake View, and Shirley Britt of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; son-in-law, J.C. Bryant of Dillon; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Hodges of Hartsville, SC .

Mrs. Proctor was preceded in death by her husband, William Odell Proctor; daughter, Peggy Lynn Bryant; son-in-law, A.Z. Britt; great-grandson, William Arnette; and a sister, Sue Filyaw.



