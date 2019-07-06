Local Board Approved Courses Accepted By District Four Board

The Local Board Approved courses for 2019-2020 were approved at the Dillon District Four School Board meeting on Monday night. The motion to accept the list was made by Trustee Kenny Bethea and seconded by Trustee Mike McRae. Lynn Liebenrood, Director of Student-Services, said no new courses were added. The courses are as follows: Introduction to Algebra I, Introduction to English I, Introduction to English II, Introduction to Biology I, JROTC, Conduct, Homework, ESOL, Math Enrichment, Athletic Business Management, Digital Video, Broadcast Journalism, Introduction to US History, Public Speaking, Success for All, Computer Basics/Computer Learning, Multi-Cultural Studies, Health and Physical Education, ACT Prep, Credit recovery, Media Skills, Living Environment (science), Global Studies (history), ELA Enrichment, STEM Course (Launch for grades 4-5), STEM Course (Computer Science for grade 6), History of Vietnam War, Intensive Reading, Team/Individual Sports, Two- Dimensional Art 1, Firefighter 3, and After-School Enrichment.



