Lake View Town Council May-June 2019 Minutes

TOWN OF LAKE VIEW COUNCIL MEETING

May 16, 2019

Council Chambers

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Place: Lake View Council Chambers

Presiding: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Present: Council Members: Mertis Barnett, David Johnson, and David Kitchens

Also Present: Karen Cook-Henderson

Mayor Elvington opened the meeting with prayer.

AGENDA

• Minutes from April 18, 2019, May 2, 2019 and May 9, 2019 meetings were presented. Mayor Matthew Elvington made the motion to accept the minutes and Council Member David Kitchens seconded the motion. All were in favor.

• Councilmember David Johnson made the motion to approve the second reading of Ordinance 2019-01 as amended and David Kitchens seconded. All were in favor. A public hearing is set for June 13, 2019.

• Mayor Matthew Elvington asked the Council to consider the procedure for charging the full price for a business license for companies that are only doing work for the Town of Lake View as the cost of the license is then passed on to the town. All were in agreement that the business license fee will be charged in full and it is understood the cost will be billed back to the town if the company chooses.

• The public hearing for the FY20 Budget is set for June 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in conjunction with the regular Town Council meeting.

• Mayor Matthew Elvington presented the Lake View Police Department Policy and Procedure Manual 2019 to the Council for review and comment.

Mayor’s Report –

• The HVAC system for the Court Room/Council Chambers needs to be repaired or replaced. After presenting the options provided by the technician, all were in favor to replace the system with a comparable unit.

• Sara Elvington and Karen Cook-Henderson are working with SC EMD to apply for grant money to purchase a generator for the Town Hall complex. Preliminary approval for the proposal was received by SC EMD so now the application goes on to FEMA for final approval and funding.

• The American Red Cross needs Lake View Volunteers to train to staff the emergency shelter. Volunteers will train with other Dillon County volunteers and be assigned only to Lake View.

Council Concerns

• Councilmember David Kitchens asked that drainage tile beyond 4th Avenue be examined as SC DOT continues its survey of the ditches and drainage concerns.

• Councilmember David Johnson asked if a sign could be installed to direct traffic to the recreation field by Heritage Drive. Mayor Elvington stated that after discussing this proposal with SC DOT previously, we are not allowed to put signs in the DOT right-of-way. As an alternative, Councilmember Johnson will contact Lake View Pentecostal Holiness Church to ask if a sign can be install in their parking lot.

• Councilmember David Johnson asked that the street lights in the area of the recreation parking lot be considered for an upgrade to LED to provide more light to parking lot. Mayor Elvington agreed to look into it and is also working to improve the parking lot functionality.

• Mayor Elvington shared that Duke Energy Progress through the Small Business Energy Saver Program will be updating the light fixtures at the Community Center and Town Hall on May 22 and May 23, 2019.

• The next meeting of the Lake View Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be June 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

With no further business, David Kitchens made the motion to adjourn with Mertis Barnett seconding. There was no discussion and all were in favor so the meeting was adjourned.

TOWN OF LAKE VIEW COUNCIL MEETING

PUBLIC HEARING

June 13, 2019

Council Chambers

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Place: Lake View Council Chamber

Presiding: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Present: Council Members: David Johnson, David Kitchens and Tony Hayes

Also Present: Karen Cook-Henderson, Frankie James

Mayor Elvington opened the meeting with prayer.

AGENDA

• Mayor Elvington opened the Public Hearing for the Reading and Adoption of the revised Town of Lake View Code of Ordinances (Ordinance 2019-01). The motion to adopt Ordinance 2019-01 as presented was made by David Kitchens and seconded by Tony Hayes. All were in favor. It was noted for the recorded that no others were present except those listed above. After 15 minutes, the Public Hearing was closed.

• Mayor Elvington presented bids for paving at the Recreation Center for review. The project will be funded with $52,000.00 from Dillon County using 1% Funds and will be paid by reimbursement. He also presented the ideas for the Veteran’s Memorial from the Beatification Committee.

• Mayor Elvington advised Council that a person was hired for the summer to help the Street Department and a flyer was created to advise citizens on the Nuisance Animal Ordinance.

• Council Member Johnson asked for an update on the preparations for the All-Stars Tournament for June 20 – 24th. Kenny Bethea and Kenny King are working to prepare the playing fields and volunteers are being recruited to help with ticket sales at the gate. Teams from Andrews, Georgetown, Marion, Latta, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach are playing in the tournament.

• Mayor Elvington presented a draft of the FY’20 budget for review and discussion. The Public Hearing for the budget will be June 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM. All were in agreement to correct the Public Notice printed in the Dillon on 6/13/19.

With no further business, David Johnson made the motion to adjourn with Tony Hayes seconding. There was no discussion and all were in favor so the meeting was adjourned.