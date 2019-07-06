Kaleigh Caulder Gets Dixie Softball Scholarship

Kaleigh Leigh Caulder of Dillon was the winner and recipient of the Frank L. Baxter Memorial Scholarship sponsored by Dixie Softball, Inc.



Shown presenting the plaque to Kaleigh is Darryl Jackson, S.C Dixie Softball Inc. State Director.

Also shown in the picture are Kaleigh’s parents, Teresa Caulder and James Caulder, and Lee Ellis, State Umpire Coordinator for S.C. Dixie Softball, Inc. Kaleigh played in the Dillon Dixie Softball League.

Kaleigh is a 2019 graduate of Latta High School with a weighted GPA of 4.0 on a 4-point scale and she was ranked 3rd in her class of 111 seniors.

She was a member of the yearbook staff, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Interact Club as well as the editor of the student newspaper.

Kaleigh was also the Varsity Cheer Captain, Volleyball Captain and was a member of the varsity softball team.

She has done volunteer work in her community at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Dillon, the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce and the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program.

Kaleigh will attend the University of South Carolina to major in Middle Level Education with a specialty in Mathematics and Science.



Please Share





