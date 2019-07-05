Deadline Nearing For Private Non-Profits In S.C. To File For Economic Injury Loans

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding Private Non-profit (PNP) organizations in South Carolina of the July 16 deadline to submit Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications for damages caused by Hurricane Florence from Sept. 8 through Oct. 8, 2018.

Certain Private Non-profit organizations that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest rate disaster loans. Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

PNPs located in Berkeley, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lancaster, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties in South Carolina are eligible to apply.

The SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help eligible non-critical PNP organizations meet their working capital needs such as ongoing operating expenses. This assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage. Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2.5 percent and terms up to 30 years. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition. To be considered for this assistance, PNPs need to apply by the deadline.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

Disaster loan information and application forms may be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to [email protected] Loan applications can also be downloaded from www.sba.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 16, 2019.



