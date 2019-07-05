City Council Brings Up Hotel Discussion Again

By Betsy Finklea

The discussion of the upcoming Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament that the City of Dillon is hosting July 5-10 brought up the discussion of a hotel again.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Phil Wallace said 24 teams, 400 players, and approximately 2,000 visitors are expected. He said unfortunately he could say that a large portion will not be in Dillon.

The city is also hosting a Dixie Softball tournament, July 24-28, with an estimated 300 visitors. Wallace said he had talked to Dillon City Manager Glen Wagner about this. Wallace said that he didn’t know what they can do to encourage someone to build a hotel.

Wallace said many of the large businesses won’t allow their employees to stay in motels where you can drive in.

“We lost a lot of business because we don’t have access to a hotel,” said Wallace. “If these people stay here, then they’ll eat here and maybe shop here.”



