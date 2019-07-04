PHOTO GALLERY: First Baptist Church Hosts ‘Wild’ VBS

June 16-20, Dillon First Baptist Church embarked on a journey IN THE WILD. This year’s Vacation Bible School allowed kids to learn about real life encounters people had with Jesus, discover snapshots of our Savior and each child was provided an opportunity to respond to the Gospel. The week was full of biblical lessons, missions, games, crafts, and music. A great time was enjoyed by all and our journey ended with a family cookout on Thursday night where the kids had a chance to dunk their pastors in a dunking booth. It was a very memorable VBS!

