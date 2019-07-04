Investiture Ceremony Held For New Magistrate

By Betsy Finklea

An investiture ceremony was held on Thursday for new magistrate, Andrew V. Bethea.

Judge Thomas Russo, who conducted the ceremony, said he had known Andy for 20 years and that the delegation could not have selected a better, more honorable individual, who will represent the county in the highest fashion.

Rev. Rob Pierce had the prayer.

Several elected officials and other significant people were recognized.

Rep. Jackie Hayes said this was a joyous occasion, and the magistrate’s office is top-notch.

Senator Kent Williams said he went back about 20 years with the Bethea family. He said Andy will make all of us proud and will hit the ground running. He said Bethea worked with SLED for many years, and he feels that he will impart justice fairly as well as bring love and compassion for his fellow man.

After he took the oath, which was administered by Judge Russo, Bethea offered remarks. He thanked the delegation, his mother, his family, his SLED family, and many others. He said he believed in doing what was right.

Rev. Pierce and Judge Russo laid hands on Bethea, and Rev. Pierce gave the closing prayer.

Afterwards, guests enjoyed a reception.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

