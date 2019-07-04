Ceremonial Flag Burning Held (with photo gallery)

A ceremonial flag burning disposing of worn and tattered American flags was held at the Woodmen Hall on the Old Latta Highway in Dillon on Thursday, June 27, officiated by Edwin Stephens.

The fire was adequately prepared to handle all of the worn and tattered flags.

The flags are usually folded into a customary triangle manner and placed one by one into the fire. On this occasion, the manner was changed to include more participation by those in attendance. While the flags are burning, usually those in attendance will salute the flag (s) or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Usually the ceremony ends in a moment of silence.

This time each of the thirteen stripes were torn and placed onto the fire, one at a time. This symbolized the 13 original colonies and the pioneers who carved a nation out of a wilderness. They risked everything to fight for the Independence which we enjoy today. After each strip was placed on the fire, the blue field was placed onto the fire. Each one stood by silently and watched each star twinkle and fade into ashes. While everyone was watching, perhaps each had a tear in an eye or a lump in his throat. Just remember: the flag will be back the next time you need it. The flag received love and respect during this flag burning ceremony.

Finally the ashes are buried once the flags are completely consumed.

