Work To Fix Road At Lake View Elementary Soon To Be Underway

The work to fix the road at Lake View Elementary School will soon be underway thanks to the Dillon County Transportation Committee, according to Dillon District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers.

Earl Gleason, a member of the Dillon District Four Board and the County Transportation Committee, said he has pushed for this for 15 years. He said an engineer came from Columbia, and this is a “fix-all” for all the problems. This will help improve the parking situation and the drainage issues. Gleason said this was a costly project and was a priority and a safety issue.

Gleason said Kyle Berry of SCDOT helped out a great deal and is absorbing the engineering costs. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



