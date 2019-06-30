Paws For The Arts Is Success

To The Editor:

Carolinas Art Guild was formed in February 2018. Our mission was to bring art to the community by having monthly meetings with artists who demonstrated their work. Our programs have included painting, printmaking, quilting, photography (both I-Phone and camera photographs), woodworking, on-line art marketing, and acrylic pouring art. Artistic creativity abounds in our area. One of our goals was to have an art show. Mary McDaniel suggested combining an art exhibit and a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Dillon. The “heads” got together and the event, Paws for the Arts, was created. Through much hard work by the Art Guild members and the Humane Society members, the event came together flawlessly. This event proved to be highly successful as both an art exhibit and a fundraiser.

So much so that Paws for the Arts will become an annual event.

Donna Borders, President –

Carolinas Art Guild

612 Julia Lane, #A

Dillon, SC 29536

