Multiple Bullets Strike Residence

On Monday, June 10, 2019 just after midnight, deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Perry Avenue in Dillon that had been shot, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. According to an incident report by Deputy Phillip Davis the complainant stated that they heard gunshots and the sound of bullets striking the residence.

The residence was struck a number times and was occupied by adults and children during the time of the shooting. If anyone has any information related to this crime you are asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriffís Office at 843-774-1432.

Please Share





