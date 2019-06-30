Arrest Made In Latta Murder

On June 30th, 2019, Hasan Abudayya, 22, of Dillon, was taken into custody by the US Marshal’s service at approximately 9:00 p.m. Hasan Abudayya is charged with murder. The investigation will continue. The Latta Police Department wants to thank the US Marshal’s Service, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, and Dillon City Police Department for their assistance, said Chief Derrick Cartwright. No further information will be released at this time.



Please Share





