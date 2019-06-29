Latta Police Upgrade Shooting On Calm Street To Active Murder Investigation

The Latta Police Department has upgraded the shooting on Calm Street on Friday to an active murder investigation.
On June 28, 2019 at approximately 2:50 p.m., Latta Police Department responded to Calm Street in reference to reports of a shooting, according to Chief Derrick Cartwright.
Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. A short time later investigators were advised the victim was deceased.
This is an active Murder investigation. We are looking for a person of interest.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718.
No further information will be released at this time by Latta Police Department.

