2019-CP-17-00040 Branch Banking and Trust vs Elva N Cato

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

C/A No.: 2019-CP-17-00040

Branch Banking and Trust Company, Plaintiff, Vs. Elva N. Cato, Defendant(s). SUMMONS AND NOTICES (Non-Jury) FORECLOSURE OF REAL ESTATE MORTGAGE TO THE DEFENDANT(S) ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices at 508 Hampton Street, Suite 301, Columbia, SC 29201, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiff will move for an Order of Reference or the Court may issue a general Order of Reference of this action to a Master-in-Equity/Special Referee, pursuant to Rule 53 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure. TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES, AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by Attorney for the Plaintiff. NOTICE OF FILING COMPLAINT TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVED NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the original Complaint, Cover Sheet for Civil Actions and Certificate of Exemption from ADR in the above entitled action was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on January 31, 2019. J. Martin Page, SC Bar No. 100200 Michael C. Masciale SC Bar No. 103819 508 Hampton Street, Suite 301 Columbia, SC 29201 Phone (803) 509-5078 BCPG No.: 19-40074.



