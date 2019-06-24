Latta Baptist Church Holds Free Car Wash To Raise Money for Connie Maxwell Home

The Youth and Children at Latta Baptist Church recently held a “Free” Car Wash, where they would wash your car for free and would accept donations.

All of the donations were given to the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home’s Florence campus. Over $650 was raised in just a few hours. Connie Maxwell Children’s Home has campuses across South Carolina including the main campus in Greenwood. They not only house students and take care of their daily needs, but they also help educate them through college. Connie Maxwell is a ministry of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. You can discover more about them at conniemaxwell.com.



