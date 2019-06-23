W.D. McKenzie

DILLON – Willie (W.D.) Dan McKenzie, 93, entered into Heaven, June 11, 2019, at Pruitt Healthcare of Dillon. Funeral services were held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at Second Baptist Church, with Rev. Richie Hicks and Rev. Dayton Wilson officiating. Interment will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon. Visitation was held prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Mr. McKenzie was born in Dillon, SC, April 18, 1926, to the late Willie D. and Lettie Allen McKenzie.

He is the widower of the late Myrtle Agnes Coates McKenzie. He was employed by Dixiana Mills for over thirty-two years, as a textile operator.

As a life-long devoted member of Second Baptist Church, he served on several committees and held many positions. W.D. loved his church and was involved with many church activities.

He is survived by his son, Dan McKenzie of Latta, SC; daughters, Barbara M. Johnson (Morgan) and Judy M. Powell (Gerald) both of Dillon SC; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. Mr. McKenzie is predeceased by three brothers; and two sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Healthcare for the kindness and care provided to Mr. McKenzie and his family during his stay there.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Second Baptist Church building fund, P.O. Box 712, Dillon, SC 29536.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.

