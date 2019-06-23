Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shootings

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings, one deadly, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, June 7, 2019 just before 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the Escalade Club on Lockemy Highway in the Newtown Community of Dillon. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals had been shot. One of the individuals, a male victim, died from the injuries sustained in the shooting and was pronounced dead at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon. Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley had not released the name of the deceased at press time.

The second shooting occurred just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Deputies were dispatched to Johnny’s Lounge on Lockemy Highway in the Newtown Community of Dillon in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals were shot and were transported to McLeod Medical Center in Dillon by personal vehicle.

The shootings are currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Please Share





