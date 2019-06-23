Nancy Winston

Graveside services for Nancy Laura Stephens Winston were held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Winston, 77, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, February 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Emory Stephens and Annie Laura Booth Stephens. She was retired from Dillon County District 4, and was a member of Union United Methodist Church where she played the organ for many years.

Survivors include her daughter, Laura Winston of Dillon; son, Charles Winston of Myrtle Beach; nephew, Emory Stephens of Florence; aunt, Ona B. Gaddy of Lake View; and a special cousin, Brenda Gaddy of Lake View and cousin, Harry Glover.

Mrs. Winston was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Allen Stephens.

