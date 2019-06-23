Services for Linda Devon Ray will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held 3:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Linda, 74, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Florence, SC, April 4, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Julius D. Ray and Carolyn Genevieve Williams.

Survivors include her sister, Cynthia “Pudgy” Ray of Dillon; cousins, Samuel Williams (Shannon), Douglas Pope, Tommy Pope, and Johnny Pope, all of Tennessee, Margie Miller of Florence, and Ray Brown; special friends, Pam Morris and Debra Chavis; canine companions, Princess, Prince, and Bella.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.



